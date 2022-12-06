Ian E. James Tops Amazon Best-Seller Lists With New Book on Retirement Planning

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana -

Ian E. James, founder of Capital Financial Group tops Amazon.com best-seller lists with his new book, Your Ideal Retirement. This book brings together five financial experts sharing their extensive years of experience in the financial industry in regards to planning for retirement.

The new book hit best-seller lists on Amazon.com within 24 hours of release. It was ranked #1 in the Kindle “Tax Law” category, #1 in the Kindle “Interest Economics” and also #2 in the “Financial Interest” category.

Your Ideal Retirement – Volume 1 is the first in a series of books by Ian James where he highlights the experience of financial experts around the country who specialize in ethically serving the individual needs of their clients through education and dedication to their work. In this volume, in addition to his own insights he shares the knowledge of Timothy Turner, Steven Kanner, Brian Mitteldorf and John Sellas as they travel through their careers and share stories of successful retirement planning as well as covering some of the misconceptions and pitfalls.

James, very happy about the success of the book stated, “This is really amazing. First of all to be an author of this book, but to also hit the top of the Amazon Best-Seller lists the first time is just incredible. I hope people read Your Ideal Retirement and get a lot out of it.”

Ian James is an experienced financial planner that services South Louisiana, Texas, Idaho and many other states. He has 25 years of experience in the financial planning industry. He founded Capital Financial Group in 2007 after working for one of the largest financial firms in the country for over a decade. He established his firm because he felt a greater passion for helping his clients on an individual basis and wanted to ensure that each person walking through his door got the client experience and service they so deserve.

Capital Financial Group can provide comparable resources and capabilities of a large Wall Street firm but with a boutique feel. The second to none experience, research and ideas that they provide will help to ensure the financial goals of each valuable client they meet.

Ian graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor’s of Science degree and attended LSU for the Masters of Business Administration Program (MBA®). Ian successfully completed the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) curriculum, in addition to the AAMS®, CRPC®, and BFA® designation courses through the College for Financial Planning. Ian dedicates much of his time to continuing his education to better serve his clients.

Ian volunteers as a board member of the Baton Rouge Grief Counseling Center with the belief that community service and giving back is a core principal in business and life.

For more information about Ian E. James, CRPC, AAMS, BFA, visit: www.225wealth.com or www.409wealth.com

Ian James