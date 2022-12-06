Transcript: Remarks from Governor Phil Scott at Annual State House Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Montpelier, Vt. – Last night, Governor Phil Scott was joined by hundreds of Vermonters for the annual State House Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Montpelier.

Prior to the event, the Governor also hosted several recipients of his Rays of Kindness initiative, which recognizes individuals and organizations for giving back to their communities through acts of kindness, volunteerism and more. Vermonters can nominate individuals or groups for this recognition at governor.vermont.gov/rays-of-kindness.

A transcript of Governor Scott’s remarks can be found below, and you can watch the ceremony by clicking here.

Governor Scott:

Thank you all for being here tonight.

It’s great to be here to light up this beautiful tree which came to us from Northlight Farm in Calais.

Northlight is one of the oldest Christmas tree farms in Central Vermont. For the last 42 years, it’s been run by Richard Cowart, Anne Winchester and their daughters Helen and Meredith. It’s nice to have Rich and Anne here with us tonight.

Over these four decades, with some help in recent years from the Moffatt family of Craftsbury, they’ve helped thousands of families find that elusive perfect tree, making sure they had a cup of hot chocolate to go along with their visit.

And that’s what’s so special about this time of year, regardless of what holidays you celebrate.

It’s a time to connect with friends and family, to give back to those less fortunate, and a time when we’re just a little more kind to each other.

And I think we can all agree we could use a little more of that these days.

***

I want to take a few minutes to welcome some special guests who have been recognized through my “Rays of Kindness” initiative.

This is something we started during the pandemic because we needed to be reminded of the “good” that was still there.

But it’s just as important today, so I’m going to share a few of these “Rays of Kindness” with you now.

Zach Cavacas from Stockbridge received a “Ray of Kindness” last year after he raised money to buy gifts for over 20 families during the holidays. He then went out and delivered them to the families himself.

And Patrick Richardson, a student at Essex High School who raises money for charities like Josh’s House and the Humane Society in his free time. And I honestly don’t know how he does it, because on top of this he’s made the honor roll, had jobs at school, played lacrosse, and been involved in the Special Olympics as both an athlete and volunteer.

And there’s Amy Anderson from Waterbury who helps connect and support foster families. And Rick Sourdiff who helps a neighbor, a veteran, with housework and getting to appointments.

There’s also Lenny Couture, a combat Vet, who contributes to his community in many ways. And he grows some of the best corn I’ve ever had, and then gives most of it away.

Or John and Wanda Wilking who make their South Burlington neighbors happy with what I hear may be the most elaborate holiday display in the state.

And Bob Bartlett, Bonnie Tucker, Travis Millette, Tim Maxham, Jennifer Doyle, Quentyn Webb, and Lindsey Etchenson who have given back to their neighbors, communities and more.

These folks are here tonight, and we’ve had many more from across the state who have shown that even a small act of kindness can make a big difference.

So let’s give them all a big round of applause.

***

Each of them was nominated by someone in their community who appreciated what they had done and reached out to my office to share it.

That says something about how far these acts of kindness can go and how it can inspire others to do the same.

While I know we face many challenges and we’ve been through a lot over the last few years, these Rays of Kindness— by folks like Zach, Patrick, Amy, Bob, Lenny, and everyone else here tonight— remind us that good things are happening around us every single day, not just during the holiday season.

***

Because it’s more important than ever we remember the good in each other regardless of our differences.

Two years ago, we showed the world how “Vermont Lights the Way,” and we can continue doing so.

Reminding everyone we can find common ground, we can heal divisions, we can have faith in and compassion for each other.

So, I thank you all for being here and being a part of this. And I, again, want to thank all the Rays of Kindness recipients and the Northlight Farm team, and wish you all a very Merry Christmas.