NVBDC awards Edna M. Zapata-Fuller, from State Compensation Insurance Fund, “Presidents Award 2022”.
Edna M. Zapata-Fuller has exceeded support expectations for NVBDC’s Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity.
We are excited for our Veteran-Owned businesses across the country that had the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
Weeks ago, NVBDC held Award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
Edna M. Zapata-Fuller , Supplier Diversity Manager for State Compensation Insurance Fund, won NVBDC’s “Presidents Award 2022”. The award was accepted live during the awards ceremony.
PRESIDENTS AWARD:
The President and CEO review the activity of our corporations, individual corporate members, our
certified veterans, and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team
members and submitted to the President and CEO for their deliberation and selection. Each awardee
has exceeded a set of standards and criteria well above normal expectations. This award is at the
discretion of the President and CEO and may be given multiple times. The set of standards and
criteria are reviewed yearly to ensure that we have an appropriate candidate for each award.
“I am immensely grateful & honored to receive the 2022 NVBDC Presidents award. No one succeeds alone and I am so blessed to have incredible leaders at State Compensation Insurance Fund fully onboard to support our efforts. State Compensation is committed to supporting and providing opportunity to qualified diverse suppliers. We put the Supplier Diversity initiative in place because it is the right way to conduct business, however, more success should be gained with our diverse and veteran entrepreneurs. " Said by: Edna M. Zapata- Fuller, Supplier Diversity Manager, State Compensation Insurance Fund
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
https://nvbdc.org/home-page/nvbdc-awards-edna-m-zapata-fuller-from-state-compensation-insurance-fund-presidents-award-2022/
