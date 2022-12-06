OBSESH PARTNERS WITH SWERVE SPORTS TO BRING TOP DOCUMENTARIES AND SERIES FEATURING ATHLETE ICONS TO THE SPORTS CHANNEL
Now running on Swerve is the world premiere of Reese, the documentary on the life of legendary pro skateboarder Reese Forbes.
Obsesh, the leading sports platform for NCAA and professional athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness and build their own brand, has inked a content distribution deal with Swerve Sports to bring stories of its iconic athletes to the streaming channel, including the world premiere of Reese, the first in-depth documentary on legendary pro skateboarder Reese Forbes.
Produced by Obsesh and directed by Richie Valdez, Reese introduces viewers to Reese Forbes who got his start as a young skateboarding pro on the streets of Washington DC. Best known for perfecting the ollie, Reese has also made an incredible impact on the sport of skateboarding, culture, and fashion through iconic partnerships with Nike and Quiksilver, yet many don’t know his personal journey and the toll that pressures of being a pro took on his personal life.
“We embarked on a documentary about my story and journey as a professional skater really with the hope that it would inspire or help others out there,” said Reese Forbes, retired pro skateboarder and athlete advisor at Obsesh. “On behalf of myself, Richie, and the team at Obsesh, we’re thrilled to partner with Swerve who champions unique and inspiring stories to share my personal story with the world.”
For the first time on one streaming network, viewers can watch parkour legend Jesse LeFlair’s reimagined TV Series, Parkour Adventures of Jesse La Flair, produced by Obsesh. In addition, viewers can check out Jesse’s two award-winning documentaries, Bound By Movement and From Here to There. Jesse, who also serves as an athlete advisor to Obsesh, has been credited with helping to build the sport of parkour and freerunning and continues to be a sought-after stuntman in Hollywood and in video games.
Swerve Sports is the first free movie network devoted to sports and the films that tell the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athlete. The channel recently announced the addition of 12 new distributors for its FAST channel, which in addition to The Roku Channel, now includes leading television platforms by VIZIO and TiVo as well as popular apps by Xumo, SLING TV, Fubo TV, Plex, DistroTV, Glewed, Stirr, Sports.TV, and Local Now. Swerve Sports can be found on these apps wherever they are supported, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Samsung, and Roku.
For more information on how to stream Reese, Parkour Adventures of Jesse La Flair, Bound By Movement, or From Here to There, visit swerve.tv.
About Obsesh
Obsesh is the first female-led digital sports marketplace for top NCAA and Professional Athletes to connect and transact with fans, brands and followers in the era of NIL. The Company is backed by top global sports tech funds and innovators including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, and YouTube Founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Chad Hurley. To learn more on Obsesh, visit https://go.obsesh.com/.
About Swerve TV, LLC
Founded in 2021 by veteran digital media executive Steve Shannon, Swerve Sports is the first FAST channel devoted to sports films and documentaries. Dan Keston is the Head of Content and television executives Matt Singerman and Roger Jackson serve as advisors. For more information, please visit swerve.tv.
Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.
