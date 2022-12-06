Submit Release
Climate Change Interagency Council to meet virtually Dec. 15

Raleigh

The Climate Change Interagency Council will meet on December 15 via WebEx. Members of the public are invited to participate online or by phone.  Internet access is not required to attend the meeting. 

Who: Climate Change Interagency Council
What: Interagency Council Meeting (Executive and Program Designees)
When:  Thursday, December 15, 10:30 AM
Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=ma6175a3a7b1a62996ed4e39cec51773a

     Webinar number (access code): 2435 717 6857
     Webinar password: NCICC (62422 from phones)
     Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

This meeting is open to the public and will include an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 14.

The Interagency Council was established by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 80, which also directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy. 

More information on the Interagency Council and the agenda for the upcoming meeting can be found here.

###

