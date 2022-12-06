Bell Code Co Due To Launch Two New Amazon Limited Aroma Products

The AROPO Aroma Diffuser is due to be launched in Japan and Asia in early 2023. The environmentally safe and compact product comes in two different colors, Black and Concrete, each with wood decorative elements.

Bell Code Co., Ltd. and Representative Director Masaya Onishi are pleased to announce the launch of new Amazon Limited aroma products just in time for holiday gifts. The portable essential oil heating diffusers do not require fire, water, or electricity in order to diffuse essential oils. The lightweight diffuser can be carried anywhere safely.

AROPO New Sensation Aroma Diffuser BWDF3 is manufactured in Black and Wood. It is compact enough to carry anywhere, Depending upon the type of essential oil used, the diffuser relieves stress, relieves anxiety, and boosts energy. Placed by a bedside, the diffuser in operation can improve sleep.

AROPO Jumbimoa Series is manufactured to perform the same functions as New Sensation. The device supports the diffusion of aroma by heat. The unit can be carried anywhere at any time. The color scheme of the Jumbimoa is concrete.

The first sustainable New Sensation aroma diffuser operates by use of a heat sheet. The effects of the warmed essential oils are both effective and sustainable. Further, the heat sheets can be reused, although not reheated. Just place a few drops of a favorite essential oil on the sheet for additional enjoyment. The device uses the same principle as warmers and the heat-generating sheet designed for the unit diffuses the scent for up to 50 minutes. It is not sticky and is noiseless.

AROPO is sold as an Amazon limited brand. The diffuser was patented in Japan on September 16, 2022. The diffusers are scheduled to be released in Asia and European countries by Amazon in January 2023. Development of new products is underway, with additional choices in materials and new shapes.

The AROPO development was a response to the suggestions and complaints of customers who purchased other aroma brands. Some of the negative aspects of earlier aroma diffusers include noise, open flames, and the challenge of cleaning. AROPO’s component volatilization device uses heat to release the aromatic components of essential oils.

Because there are no open flames, the diffusers are perfect for hospital and nursing home facilities. Essential oils that provide a stronger fragrance are the best choices for use in the heat-activated diffusers. The diffusers are suitable for tent camping, yoga classes, in the car, or other locations where relaxation, energy, calming, or other essential oil results are helpful. The scent can be changed to fit the specific needs of the user.

Essential oils work through skin absorption and the sense of smell. Some of the benefits which are attributed to essential oils include reducing stress, relieving anxiety, boosting energy, and improving sleep. Tips for using the product are found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjFppHceubA

Waste from the contents of the body warmers produced in the manufacturing process is sent to GO Green for reuse.

ABOUT Bell Code Co., LTD.

The firm was founded in October of 2014 and established in February 2017. The product launch was announced in September 2022, with planned release in Asia and Europe early in 2023. Further information about the store can be found at http://belle-arome.bell-code.co.jp/

