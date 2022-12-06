Ravinia Capital Completes Sale of City Foods, Inc. to LHG Foods Inc.

The international transaction of note within the meat-protein industry saw an established Chicago operation become the first cross-border addition to its Quebecois acquiror's growing portfolio of holdings in this sector.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravinia Capital LLC, a boutique investment bank specializing in sell-side M&A and capital advisory for middle-market companies, is pleased to announce the Sale of City Foods, Inc. to LHG Foods Inc.

City Foods, a previously independently owned, single-facility processor & global distributor of de-boned beef navel brisket; corned beef; and assorted shelf-stable, salt-cured meats, has been in continuous operation within the historic Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side since 1939. Most well-known today for the products sold under its Bea's Best brand, City Foods also extensively white labels for other companies & supplies directly to restaurants, grocers, and foodservice vendors, alike.

Joining previous acquisitions, Viandes Seficlo, Drummond Export, and Blue Buoy Foods, City Foods became the fourth and latest meat-packing business to come under Quebec-based LHG Foods' ownership, as well as the first located outside of Eastern Canada. Through this transaction, LHG will gain a robust entry into the U.S. market, significantly expand product offerings, and diversify its existing customer base outside of North America.

Phil Labelle and Ben Hogue, co-owners of LHG, shared that they are delighted to welcome City Foods and its employees to the organization. In addition, they expressed gratitude to the involved professionals who worked relentlessly to make this international transaction a reality.

About Ravinia Capital:

Ravinia Capital LLC is a middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, IL. The firm is a trusted advocate for companies who are looking to source capital to invest in future growth; buy more time in tough situations; or facilitate succession, ownership transition, or exit strategies. Ravinia specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, capital raises (including debt refinancing), and helping clients develop and execute strategic action plans. The firm has distinguished itself through earning a reputation for successfully working with clients to understand their unique circumstances and make the most of the range of possible options available to them.

