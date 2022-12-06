Submit Release
BACK AT WORK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN NORTH SALT LAKE, UTAH

At 460 N. Redwood Road, Unit D

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back at Work Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic Monday at 460 N. Redwood Road, Unit D.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 385-295-9600 or visit BackAtWorkPT.com.

The clinic offers outpatient and telehealth orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention, and industrial physical therapy, including injury care, post-offer employment testing and functional capacity evaluations.

Clinic director Tyler Robinson earned degrees in kinesiology and Spanish from Utah State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.

Robinson is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and has advanced training with the spine, vestibular conditions, headaches and dry needling.

Back at Work, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, also has clinics in Clearfield, Logan (two), Pleasant Grove, Pleasant View, Provo, Vineyard and Tremonton.        

Back at Work offers access to care within 48 hours and works with all insurance types.

