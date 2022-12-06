ATD Research: Spending on Employee Training Remains Strong

ATD's 2022 State of the Industry report finds that organizations are focusing more content and training toward managers and supervisors.

The average organization spent $1,280 per employee on workplace learning in 2021, according to the Association for Talent Development's 2022 State of the Industry report. That's a modest 1 percent increase over 2020 data ($1,267).

One of the biggest changes from 2020 came in content distribution. Organizations dedicated 20 percent of their learning content to managers and supervisors, according to the annual report, which is sponsored by Allego and AllenComm. This is a 7 percent increase from 2020 and may be partially driven by new training to help managers lead fully remote or hybrid teams. An earlier 2022 ATD Research report showed that hybrid team growth has soared, with 69 percent of managers overseeing hybrid teams.

The 2022 State of the Industry report also examines the ways that companies delivered learning as they responded to the constant change and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructor-led classroom learning made up 28 percent of the learning hours available (measured as a one-time eight-hour course that does not consider the number of times it was offered) and 30 percent of hours used in organizations (the number of learning hours available for all learning initiatives divided by the number of employees who took them). That is up 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively, from 2020. Instructor-led virtual classroom training made up 27 percent of the hours available and 26 percent of hours used, down from 35 percent for both in 2020.

The average cost per hour of training used is $103.

The average number of learning hours used per employee was 32.9 in 2021, down from 35 hours in 2020.

Direct learning expenditure, which includes internal services, learning suppliers, and tuition reimbursement, remained relatively unchanged in 2021. More than a quarter (28 percent) of the spending in 2021 went to learning suppliers, and 9 percent went to tuition reimbursement. The remaining 62 percent went to internal services. These numbers were virtually unchanged from 2020.

