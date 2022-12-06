Ontario Staycation Tax Credit expires at end of 2022

Book Niagara overnight escape now to take advantage of savings

/EIN News/ -- Niagara Falls, ON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is less than a month left for Ontarians to take advantage of the province’s Staycation Tax Credit which means now is the time for an overnight escape to Niagara to enjoy a romantic weekend, spa getaway or local festivals with family or friends.

“Time is running out for Ontario residents to take advantage of the Ontario Staycation Tax credit before it expires Dec. 31, 2022. Whether it’s relaxing in the comfort of a historic Inn or a room with a view of the iconic Falls, Niagara is a place were people come to explore, share unique experiences and create memorable moments with those we care about,” said Anthony Annunziata, President of Tourism Niagara Canada.

“Stroll through quaint villages lit up for the holidays, toast marshmallows and sip Icewine over an open fire or sample the latest seasonal fare from our local chefs -there are endless opportunities to discover your Niagara,” he added.

The temporary Ontario Staycation Tax Credit is a personal income tax credit for eligible Ontario residents to claim 20% of qualified accommodation expenses for vacations taken between January 1-December 31, 2022, in Ontario, up to a maximum of $1,000 for an individual and $2,000 for a family. So that translates to a maximum savings of $200 or $400, respectively.

Residents of Ontario who take a leisure trip in the province and stay at an eligible accommodation can apply for this refundable credit when they file their 2022 personal income tax returns.

The program is for stays of less than a month in Ontario, at a short-term accommodation or camping accommodation, such as a: hotel, motel, resort, lodge, bed-and-breakfast establishment, vacation rental property or campground. Explore all Niagara has to offer at www.VisitNiagaraCanada.com

Media contact: Anthony Annunziata, President of Tourism Niagara Canada

Email: office@visitniagaracanada.com

Phone: 289-477-5344

Anthony Annunziata The Tourism Partnership of Niagara 289-477-5344 office@visitniagaracanada.com