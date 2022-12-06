SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires Lake City Mini-Storage in Seattle

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lake City Mini-Storage in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood, contributing to its continued growth in the Pacific Northwest.

The three and four-story, two-building property offers 48,900 NRSF of heated storage. It is located at 3116 NE 130th Street, with direct visibility from highly trafficked Lake City Way, amidst a three-mile population of 149,000 with a median household income of $107,000. In tandem with a significant cosmetic makeover, the store will be rebranded as SecureSpace Seattle Lake City.

“Lake City is our seventh acquisition in the Seattle area, which is one of our favorite markets due to its strong demographics and high barriers to entry,” said SecureSpace's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry. “This store is in a dense, wealthy area and no new storage is planned or under construction anywhere nearby. There are a half dozen apartment projects within two blocks – the majority of them brand new – and another ten less than a mile to the north. We anticipate strong demand from this built-in tenant base.”

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style and SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – will be installed. This platform includes AI-enabled cameras & sensors that provide an enhanced security and monitoring platform. High-speed free Wi-Fi access will be added to provide guests with connectivity throughout the facility.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process will be implemented immediately, allowing guests to fully lease a unit online and receive instant access to their units. All units on site are clean and regularly serviced by pest control professionals for tenants' peace of mind.

SecureSpace Seattle Lake City is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (206) 895-6524.



About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Torrance, CA, is one of the fastest-growing Self Storage platforms in the USA with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any store they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.

