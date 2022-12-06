Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 891,432 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.5052.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 13.37% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 134 units will be redeemed).