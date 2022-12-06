Submit Release
Joe Mazzenga Joins Agorus as VP of Manufacturing

Industry veteran of 35 years to lead development of company's construction solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorus®, a cutting-edge construction technology company, announced today that Joe Mazzenga joined the company as its Vice President of Manufacturing.

The 35-year industry veteran will lead the development of the company's construction solutions from conception through installation.

"Joe has been at the forefront of the construction and manufacturing industries, creating innovative systems and processes that ensure success," said Garrett Moore, co-founder and CEO of Agorus. "He is known nationally as an entrepreneur in off-site construction by linking software, equipment, and systems with lean manufacturing processes to improve the way construction gets done today. We're excited to have him on board!"

Mazzenga exhibited his entrepreneurial talent and drive to build better early in life. Shortly after high school, he became a journeyman carpenter and started a small construction business with a partner. Within 10 years, Mazzenga grew it into a successful framing contractor firm, employing over 1,500 individuals in multiple manufacturing facilities.

Long before off-site manufacturing was known in the U.S., Mazzenga produced structural wood off-site components including wall panels, floor cassettes, stairs, arches, and roof and floor trusses. As a division manager at Alpine Engineering Products, he also spearheaded the whole house software initiative by leading a team of 20 software developers to innovate whole-house engineering software. For the last decade, Mazzenga has played a significant role in more than 50 successful startups and turnarounds.

"This is the place I want to be, and I'm thrilled to join Agorus," said Mazzenga. "We will demonstrate to the industry that it is possible to digitally design a home down to every last millimeter and finishing nail. We will also empower construction teams with the ability to build an American dream home in just a few days instead of several painful months. This can and must be done if we are to close the US housing shortfall gap. I'm honored to work with this stellar team."

About Agorus

Agorus seeks to close the 5.5 million U.S. housing shortfall gap by accelerating the world's transition to off-site construction. The company leverages its technologies and automated factories to empower builders to build better, faster, cheaper, and greener. Visit www.agorus.com for more information.

