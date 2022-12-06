Submit Release
Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 287,182 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.9830.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 18.88% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 189 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management’s investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


