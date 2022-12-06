Fitness Tracker Market Supply Chain Analysis, Top Companies, Revenue Growth & Business Development Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising health consciousness among consumers along with rise in disposable income & increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving global fitness tracker

One of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Fitness Tracker market is the most recent offering from Emergen Research, titled "Global Fitness Tracker Market - Forecast to 2030." The coronavirus outbreak has changed the Fitness Tracker business landscape in a big way, which means that different manufacturers and buyers won't have as many opportunities to grow in the next few years.

The global fitness tracker market size was USD 41.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising health awareness among consumers along with rise in disposable income, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in health awareness among consumers along with rise in the cost of healthcare, and this resulted in deployment of various initiatives to prevent chronic diseases. According to a survey of over 5,000 adults conducted by Public Health England, 80% of people aged over 18 have decided to change their lifestyle in 2021. Around 39% of adults between the age of 40 to 60 years had decided to lose weight and 41% of adults decided to exercise more often. In addition, the growing influence of fitness influencers on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube has further motivated people to adopt a fitness routine and focus on health. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has led to increase in demand for fitness trackers. For instance, Fitbit Premium users access tools to analyze trends of glucose levels in blood and fall in level of glucose within 30 days. Fitbit Health Coach features use blood glucose levels to devise customized fitness plans. Similarly, Apple Watch users can sync their data with blood glucose monitoring apps like Apple Health. This is expected to increase demand for fitness trackers and drive revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing competition among market players to manufacture smart and innovative fitness trackers is further expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Major companies like Apple, Google, and Garmin have invested significantly to develop more innovative fitness trackers and expand their respective product portfolios.

One of the report's central components is the broad Fitness Tracker market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Google LLC, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc (Google LLC)., Garmin Ltd., Beienda, Inc., Ambiotex GmbH, Hexoskin, Huawei Technologies, Nurvv Ltd., Oura Health Ltd., and Withings

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Smartwatches

Fitness Bands

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Running

Cycling

Heart Rate Tracking

Stress Management

Others

