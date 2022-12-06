Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to Hold Public Hearing In Delaware Dec. 15 on Striped Bass Management Plan

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will hold a public hearing Dec. 15 in Delaware relating to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan /DNREC graphic: Duane Raver

Proposal Would Enable Transfer of Commercial Ocean Harvest Quota Between States

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) will hold a public hearing in hybrid format – to include a Delaware in-person venue – from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 to gather public input on Draft Addendum I to Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today.

Draft Addendum I proposes a range of options for the voluntary transfer of unused striped bass ocean commercial harvest quota between ASMFC member states to include Delaware. The draft addendum also considers quota transfer options based on striped bass stock status and the ASMFC establishing future quota transfer criteria.

The ASMFC’s hybrid hearing format will allow the public to participate in-person or remotely. The in-person meeting will be held at the Kent County Conservation District, 1679 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover 19901. More information on the hearing, including instructions for attending remotely and for commenting on Draft Addendum I, can be found on the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar.

