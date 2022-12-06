Honouring the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

CANADA, December 6 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the massacre of 14 women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal. To mark the day, a vigil to commemorate these women took place at Government House.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to remember these women,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Every woman in New Brunswick deserves to live a life free of violence. We must continue to work hard to eliminate violence in our communities.”

Engineers, engineering students, community organizers, and political leaders all gathered to light candles in memory of the 14 young women who were killed while studying at the engineering institution. A 15th candle was lit in memory of all women who have died due to domestic and intimate partner violence.

“We remember and honour the 14 women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace, who is also the minister responsible for women’s equality. “Women in this province continue to be subjected to violence in their lives. New Brunswick has had the third-highest rate of intimate partner violence reported to police in Canada for three years now. Honouring the lives of these 14 women can serve as an important reminder of the consequences of violence against women.”

