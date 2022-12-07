QANNATI OBJET D'ART appoints BeauGeste Luxury Brands as its official exclusive Agent in North America
BeauGeste Luxury Brands is pleased to announce its appointment as QANNATI OBJET d’ART’s exclusive Agent in the USA
We make ‘wearable art objects’ that can tell the story of who you are or capture a meaningful moment in your life,”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QANNATI: Exclusive “Objet d’Art” on your wrist
— Mr. Mahmood Qannati, Founder of Qannati
“We make ‘wearable art objects’ that can tell the story of who you are or capture a meaningful moment in your life,” Mr. Qannati, founder and chief executive of Qannati Objet d’Art, said in an interview in Paris, where he was overseeing the final production of the company’s first collection. “We offer full customization because that, I believe, is the future of luxury.”
On a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris in 2019, he discovered a stone-carved figure titled “The hero Gilgamesh overpowering a lion,” in which the ancient Mesopotamian king was depicted with a cuff on each wrist. “I realized that the concept of men wearing an ornament on each wrist had its roots in civilizations going back 4,500 years,” Mr. Qannati said, prompting him to include both watches and bracelets in his line.
Qannati Objet d’Art is Bahrain's first luxury brand, based in Paris and the Gulf Kingdom. It was founded in 2018 by Mahmood Qannati, a Bahraini-born global entrepreneur with a passion for history, a keen eye for art, and a love of fine craftsmanship.
Qannati Objet d’Art is Bahrain’s premier maker of precious, wearable art objects. The first luxury brand from Bahrain, dually based in Paris and Manama. It was founded in 2018 by Mahmood Qannati, a Bahraini-born global entrepreneur with a passion for history, a keen eye for art, and a love of fine craftsmanship.
The premier maker of precious wearable art objects, Qannati Objet d’Art, launched “Celebration of Time,” its debut collection of Eternity bracelets and Quantum timepieces, at an exclusive, invitation-only presentation in Paris during Couture Week last July.
Mr. Qannati added: “To realize my vision of unique wearable art objects a reality, I partnered with two of France’s most exceptional master craftsmen. The jewelry “conceptor” and designer Frédéric Mané, named Artistic Director of Qannati; and Jothi-Sèroj Ebroussard, a master jeweler and sculptor, have joined the team, bringing their impeccable “Métiers d’Art” sensibility to Qannati’s masterpieces. They both challenge the norm and bring a multiverse of facets in their work”.
The attention to the design and craftsmanship of the six “eternity” bracelets is equal to the timepieces. They all have their own themes representing “a chapter of the greater spectrum of Time, from the beginning of the Universe to the conquest of space,” Mahmood Qannati said. The collection of six Quantum Timepieces and six Eternity Bracelets has the following themes: Jurassic, Adam & Eve, Gladiators, Al-Fallah (“prayer and worship” in Arabic), Pearl of the Gulf, Monaco Race, and Space Conquest.
“Each masterpiece represents a chapter in the history of mankind, from the dawn of time immemorial to the first spark of life on earth, and the possibilities that the future holds ahead,” Mahmood Qannati said. “We believe in exclusivity, which is why each masterpiece is unique because each life experience is unique.”
The adventure into space has just begun. A spaceship is launched into the uncharted universe surrounded by a swarm of meteorites. New worlds are waiting for us. This futuristic piece took 786 days to make, using labradorite and a real meteorite at the heart of this stunning bracelet and steel from NASA’s Discovery Space Shuttle. The small meteorites are made of volcanic stones with peridots, and the ship is made of 18k grey palladium gold and orange sapphires.
Volcanic stones with peridots from the United States of America were used for this objet d’art and are covered with black diamond flakes. The buckle houses a natural meteorite made of two fused materials, and the strap is made of frog leather. In the US, Qannati approached BeauGeste Luxury Brands to represent them as their official exclusive Agent.
BeauGeste Inc., founded in 2015 by Thierry Chaunu, is dedicated to bringing American luxury collectors and retailers a new level of excellence with a "white glove" service approach, with a portfolio of unique independent brands catering to watch, jewelry, and high-end bespoke luxury goods to connoisseurs and collectors.
“We are thrilled to be working with Thierry Chaunu," says Corentin Quideau, Chairman of Qannati Objet d’Art, from his office at 10 Place Vendôme in Paris. “As an ex-Cartier Colleague, we respect his profound knowledge of luxury and the North American market, particularly the unique relationships he has had over three decades with the most sophisticated American connoisseurs."
“We at BeauGeste Luxury Brands are equally thrilled and proud to represent QANNATI OBJET d’ART," added Thierry Chaunu. "There is a reason why there is no “S” at the end of “Objet”: each piece is truly unique… We love brands with a strong personality, a dedication to design excellence and craftsmanship, and a fiercely independent spirit. We love the entrepreneurial spirit of a young, ambitious company. And with Corentin Quideau and Frédéric Mané in the Executive team, integrity and business ethics will always be paramount”.
Qannati will be shown to discerning collectors at private events in major US markets and highly selected jewelry retailers.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
QANNATI:
Corentin Quideau, Chairman
10 Place Vendôme
75001 Paris, France
ABOUT BEAUGESTE LUXURY BRANDS:
As an organization consisting of regional independent sales professionals, BeauGeste Luxury Brands is committed to delivering "white glove service excellence".
Exclusive Official Agent for North America for:
ANONIMO, EBERHARD & CO, KERBEDANZ, Tonino LAMBORGHINI, RUDIS SYLVA, U-BOAT, VULCAIN, YUNIK, EAGLE PENS, QANNATI OBJETS d'ART
404PLACEVENDOME.com Joaillerie Paris - CAPOLAVORO Billion Dreams Jewelry - LLADRÓ Fashion Jewelry - NIGEL O’REILLY Private High Jewellery - Thierry Chaunu Collections™
Office appointments only:
132 East 43rd Street #341
The Chrysler Building
New York, NY 10017
Mailing address:
697 Third Avenue #341
New York, NY 10017
Thierry Chaunu
President & Managing Partner
BeauGeste, Inc.
Office: +1-212-847-1371
Mobile: +1-646-732-1822
Email: tchaunu@BeauGesteLuxury.com
Katia Graytok
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 732-208-8185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Qannati Space Conquest Quantum Timepiece