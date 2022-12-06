COMPASS Prequalification Tool launches the 2022 COMPASS Select List

Proudly recognizing the top subcontractors in COMPASS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS, by Bespoke Metrics, has released its inaugural COMPASS Select List.



This list recognizes the top subcontractors in the COMPASS Prequalification Tool by Q Score who:

Outperformed industry averages

Provided timely information including externally-prepared financial statements

Submitted a complete COMPASS 1Form



The COMPASS Select List is a critical resource for general contractors who are looking to:

Diversify their subcontractor pool to reduce concentration risk and exposure

Expand their subcontractor network by DBE, geography, trade, or project experience

Promote themselves to clients by using top subcontractors to reduce project risk



Subcontractors on the COMPASS Select List receive a 2022 Select Badge, public profile page, and a media page to help promote their strength and expertise to supplement their business development efforts.

To find out how to get on the COMPASS Select List, contact us at info@compass-app.com or 1-800-689-6819.

ABOUT BESPOKE METRICS:

Bespoke Metrics is a data management and analytical model development company. We blend expertise in data control, model development and user interface to provide innovative solutions for industries looking to utilize data to its fullest. Our team was built with experience in risk analytics with a combined 100 years of experience in the marketplace.

https://compass.bespokemetrics.com

ABOUT COMPASS:

COMPASS is prequalification software built by Bespoke Metrics. COMPASS provides general contractors an unbiased 3rd party assessment of subcontractors based on transparency and performance across Finance, Business and H&S metrics. Subcontractors utilize COMPASS to manage all their data requests through one standard prequalification form and receive feedback on ways to improve to drive larger job sizes.

DISCLAIMER

The COMPASS Select List is not intended as an advisory service, endorsement, or recommendation of any subcontractors on the list. The information used to calculate the COMPASS Q Score and the COMPASS Select List is based on point-in-time information provided by the subcontractor. Bespoke Metrics is not responsible for any changes, errors, omissions, misrepresentations, or inappropriate use of the Select Badge. Please conduct your due diligence prior to prequalification or contract award. Please see our Q Score methodology for more details.

1-800-689-6819

info@compass-app.com

http://compass.bespokemetrics.com



