NeuShield Introduces Datacenter Edition for Microsoft SQL Servers

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology, today announced the release of NeuShield Data Sentinel Datacenter Edition designed to protect and recover Microsoft SQL Server as well as other servers with large data stores. Datacenter Edition protects the crown jewels of an organization and allows them to quickly regain access to their servers and data after a ransomware attack. Traditionally, backup is used to recover a database after an attack. However, NeuShield’s Datacenter Edition is many times faster and more reliable for recovering this data.

“We are very excited to offer the Datacenter Edition,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “With this new technology we can protect some of our customer’s most valuable data, allowing them to undo any damage that may exist on their database servers. This technology is an important evolution of our solution and allows us to succeed where other technologies fail.”

NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what competitive ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield’s anti-ransomware technology allows organizations to recover damaged data without a backup utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files and ensure instant recovery of important data. This new approach allows customers to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat because NeuShield protects the data, rather than trying to find specific threats, and without requiring signatures or continuous updates.

NeuShield’s Datacenter Edition includes several new features designed specifically for protecting data, both structured and unstructured. With this release NeuShield offers the ability to block foreign processes from modifying data in the database as well as allowing for quick recovery of data in a database. The Datacenter Edition will also work with large volume sizes, supporting up to 64 TBs per-volume.

“The availability of the Datacenter Edition is a game-changer for me and my clients,” said Gord Cowan, CEO of CyBrilliance, a cyber security distributor. “The ability to fully support, protect and recover Microsoft SQL Server shows the power of NeuShield and is another big step forward to recovering quickly from a ransomware attack.”

The Datacenter Edition is available immediately and will be sold as part of NeuShield Data Sentinel through NeuShield’s partner network.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patented NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield .

Press Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for NeuShield

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com