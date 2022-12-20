College Station's Comfort Keepers Gives Back Throughout the Holiday Season

With fun charity events planned throughout the year, this office takes pride in making a difference in the community and the lives of its residents.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Comfort Keepers office in College Station, Texas gives back to the community in a big way throughout the year but particularly during the holiday season. Led by owners Linnann and Aron Collins, this office is making a huge impact.

The staff at Comfort Keepers routinely participates in fundraising events to benefit research for those afflicted with Alzheimer’s and dementia. On October 22nd of this year, the team in College Station had a great time participating in the Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s, helping to bring awareness to this debilitating disease that affects so many, particularly in the senior community. Earlier in October, the company hosted a car wash and bake sale for Alzheimer’s and dementia to get the community involved and help spread awareness for the cause.

In November, they donated nearly 400 items for their Thanksgiving food drive, and because of their efforts, many families were able to eat a meal this season that they otherwise would not have had the means to provide their families.

Earlier this month, the team at Comfort Keepers College Station joined in on the fun at the Texas A&M Aggie Sisters in Healthcare 5K benefitting Health For All. This event helped support Health For All in providing free healthcare to low-income individuals.

Comfort Keepers enjoys giving back to the community and their fantastic staff and caregivers. On November 22nd, they held their annual Thanksgiving lunch to show their appreciation for their staff members who do so much for the seniors in the College Station community. “We are so thankful for our amazing office staff and for everything they do for our Comfort Keepers, clients, and community,” says Aron Collins.

The Comfort Keepers office in College Station boasts a family-like working environment, and they try to keep it as fun and enjoyable as possible with festive, themed activities and community events planned throughout the year. In October, they held a pumpkin decorating and door decorating contest for Halloween to get everyone involved, from the office staff to their amazing senior clients who enjoyed getting creative and working on the project with their caregivers.

In addition to aiding in the enjoyment and fulfillment of the lives of seniors and the community, this motivated team hosts continuing education seminars for their dedicated employees and caregivers, such as the one they had in October of this year from CHI St. Joseph Healthy Communities on the importance of diabetes management.

The Collins’ College Station location was awarded Best Senior Care Services (non-medical) back in September and it’s easy to see why. Comfort Keepers College Station employs some of the area’s most caring individuals who enjoy enriching the lives of College Station’s senior residents. The team at Comfort Keepers College Station takes immense pride in what they do.

As the season progresses and their busy season commences, this incredible team needs seasonal (and forever) caregivers to join their close-knit family of supportive and empathetic individuals looking to make a difference in the lives of local seniors. Comfort Keepers College Station is located at 244 Southwest Pkwy E, College Station, TX.