Cleanster.com Makes Hiring & Managing Cleaning Services Easier for Airbnb Properties
Cleanster.com is a leading cleaning platform for property managers and Airbnb hosts to find reliable cleaners and integrate with property management systems.
Reliable and Affordable! I could never deep-clean my home at such economical cost. The app is so easy to use too.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing multi-location properties with essential cleaning and maintenance can feel challenging for property managers. Similarly, homeowners also struggle with finding vetted cleaners, maids, and other services for home cleaning and upkeep. In addition, vacation rental and Airbnb homes must follow disinfection and cleaning protocols per the hospitality industry guidelines. However, thanks to improving technologies and useful applications like Cleanster.com, property owners can book, pay, and manage cleaning staff without hassle.
— Pranita Behara
An increasing number of rental property owners today use online platforms to find cleaners and maintenance workers. However, finding a suitable contractor with trustworthy credentials and experience in Airbnb cleaning service is challenging. Although there are plenty of house cleaning services in the USA, finding background-checked staff with affordable pricing will require some research and asking friends and family. In addition, many have multiple properties in different cities, requiring an integrated system for scheduling and managing cleaning services for their rental or vacation houses. Understanding these concerns, Cleanster.com provides over 45000+ verified cleaning personnel to choose from nationwide. In addition, the app and online website have an intuitive interface where customers can post their cleaning requirements and find an appropriate local professional for cleaning their home, Airbnb, or office. Customers can also leave their reviews on Cleanster.com after the completion.
"Reliable and Affordable! I could never deep-clean my home at such economical cost. The app is so easy to use too." - Pranita Behara
It's no coincidence that many now utilize an online platform to manage cleaning requirements for multiple properties. There are several benefits of using an online cleaning app or website. Some cutting-edge solutions, such as Cleanster.com, provide a dynamic platform that connects with existing property management systems (PMS). In addition, property managers can speak with their cleaners in their native tongue using the built-in translation and messaging tools. Owners can view bookings from all their properties on Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, and other major booking platforms in one convenient location thanks to the calendar sync functionality. In addition, the app makes it easier to schedule periodic cleaning tasks, customize their requirements, track cleaning progress, and manage multiple properties in different locations.
Property owners can take advantage of innovative cleaning apps like Cleanster.com to locate a professional cleaning service for their home, office, or Airbnb cleaning requirements. The app and website allow users to search for vetted cleaners in their area and make payments through a safe and encrypted mechanism. A trustworthy cleaner will show up at the provided address within an appropriate time frame. Rental properties and homeowners alike can take it easy while a trained professional takes care of the cleaning.
About Cleanster.com
Cleanster.com's key objective is to provide high-quality cleaning services accessible to everyone while providing service professionals with meaningful employment and a trustworthy platform from which they can earn a decent living as they build their businesses. Cleanster.com has quickly become the go-to website for locating and managing the cleaning needs of Airbnb, rental properties, and private homes by providing a simple way to connect with trustworthy, competent service
Gloria Oppong
Cleanster.com
+1 888-788-2445
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other