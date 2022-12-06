Oklahoma City Community College Student Wins $100,000 in Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) engineering student, Jaylynn Jarrell won $100,000 Saturday, Dec. 3 in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the halftime show at the Big Ten Championship game. For the contest, she competed with students from across the country. She submitted a scholarship application and shared a video with Dr. Pepper explaining her desire to further her education and attend a four year institution upon graduating from OCCC with an associate’s degree in applied science.



“I am in need of financial assistance as I pursue my bachelor’s degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering next semester. I have 3.5 GPA that I am working more than 70 hours per week between school and my job to maintain. This scholarship will help me alleviate the need to work and commute two hours to school and focus on my studies. I want to benefit my community by bringing more innovation and creativity to our fast changing world,” said Jaylynn Jerrell. “I also want to encourage engineering students to never give up on their dreams and thank Dr. Pepper for this opportunity,” said Jerrell.



One of Jerrell’s instructors, Dr. Tad Thurston, OCCC Professor of Physics, spent years as a software engineer involved in scientific visualization of data before returning to teach at OCCC in 2004. He is ecstatic about her achievement. “I am so thrilled for Jaylynn. I am happy to see the joy of accomplishment she had in winning this scholarship because she is such a hard worker,” said Thurston. “Jaylynn embodies determination, intelligence and perseverance. She is an example of the type of dedicated student that OCCC serves on a daily basis. I cannot thank our remarkable faculty and staff enough for providing a high quality education and experience at OCCC. We are incredibly proud of Jaylynn for pursuing and winning this award which will help her achieve her dream of attaining a higher education and working for NASA or Space X one day,” said OCCC President, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones.