/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbred, a Singapore-based commodity trading group, has announced the establishment of a new renewable energy desk that will focus on renewable fuels, feedstocks, and processing logistics.

The new program will initially focus on the Scandinavian market, primarily Norway and Sweden. The company intends to expand to supply feedstocks in Asia. Wellbred is in the early stages of marine bio bunkering and is participating in the race to waste on feedstocks, particularly in Asia.

The desk will be led by Jerome Lunot, who was previously at Phibro, Trafigura, and Cargill.

Wellbred supports a carbon-neutral future. Sustainability and renewable energy are important aspects of Wellbred's business. The trading house is looking for ways to play a role in the energy transition while reducing emissions in its operations.

Wellbred is committed to contributing to and engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals and continues to seek opportunities to minimize its environmental impact in all areas of its business.

Wellbred's new renewable energy team will be based in Geneva.

###

About Wellbred: Wellbred is a Singapore-based commodity trading group with offices in Geneva and Dubai. The company strives to offer products with minimal waste and works to eliminate all market risks. Wellbred applies the highest industry standards to every link in its supply chain and ensures that expectations are met through professional operations. The trading house provides high-quality and efficient services to a wide customer base of national oil producers, major oil companies, large trading houses and individual traders.

Contact Information:

Victoria Barbieri

vbarbieri@geopols.com



Related Images











Image 1: Wellbred announces new renewable energy program





Wellbred announces new renewable energy program









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment