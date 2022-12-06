USO Appoints Lisa Marie Riggins USO Southeast Region President

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, Va., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Service Organizations (USO) – America’s leading nonprofit organization supporting service members and their families – announced the appointment of Lisa Marie Riggins to Regional President of the USO Southeast Region.

As Regional President, Riggins will oversee USO operations and development in ten states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and the southern half of Virginia. Alongside the regional board, she will serve the local military community, identify opportunities for expansion and innovation, and help drive increases in diverse revenue streams.

In addition to her new role, Riggins remains the Executive Director of the USO National Capital District and a critical member of the USO Senior Leadership Team.

“Lisa Marie is an integral part of the USO and a long-standing colleague whose passion and drive is unparalleled,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “We are excited to bring her expertise to the Southeast Region as we continue to support local service members and their families.”

Riggins began her career with the USO in 2019 as Executive Director of the USO National Capital District, formerly known as the USO Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO Metro). Under her leadership, she led the expansion of programs and fundraising to support more than 300,000 active-duty service members and their families in the area, including the renovation of six centers and all staff offices and the opening of four new locations. Riggins maintained positive revenue growth during and post-COVID19 and oversaw the continuation of the organization’s legacy events. She proactively fostered relationships with base commanders and senior leaders in her District to increase military engagement and enhance mission delivery for the USO.

Before joining the USO, Riggins practiced law as a defense attorney, a state prosecutor and personal injury attorney and is the founding president of the nonprofit Fairness for Athletes in Retirement (FAIR). She received her B.A. in history and literature from American University and an Associate degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. She received her Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law and is admitted to the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. bar.

“I’m honored to work for an organization that has an eight-decade history of keeping service members strong,” said Riggins. “As someone from an Army family, I feel deeply connected to the USO’s mission. I look forward to leading the USO’s Southeast Region as we deliver essential programming and resources to support military members and families in the area.”

To learn how you can help the USO support service members and their families in the Southeast Region and beyond, visit www.USO.org.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jennifer Passey United Service Organizations jpassey@uso.org