Nexer Acquires Rangeline Solutions to Build Connected Supply Chains of the Future

2,500-employee tech services firm adds enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider for manufacturing and distribution companies

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexer Group , a global tech and IT services consultancy with expertise in digital transformation, tech, engineering, and embedded development, today announced the acquisition of Rangeline Solutions , an ERP solutions provider using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and based in Carmel, Ind. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



The Rangeline Solutions team, including co-founders Mike Sigler and Dan Giangiulio, will join Nexer Enterprise Applications and add supply chain ERP expertise to Nexer’s global network of data analytics, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) experts. The acquisition accelerates Nexer’s expansion across North America.

“Nexer is the perfect home for our team as we work to make the global supply chain more efficient, accessible, and connected,” said Sigler, co-founder and CEO of Rangeline Solutions. “We’ll solidify Nexer’s position in the top 1 percent of Microsoft Business Application partners and deepen their supply chain ERP knowledge on behalf of not just our own customers, but the global base of manufacturers and distributors that depend on Microsoft every day.”

Nexer builds and delivers custom, connected software solutions to help manufacturing and distribution clients:

Eliminate bottlenecks: Automated, scalable processes help manage business orders, ensure a steady flow of parts and materials, and proactively respond to supply chain disruptions.





Automated, scalable processes help manage business orders, ensure a steady flow of parts and materials, and proactively respond to supply chain disruptions. Improve cash flows: By synchronizing logistics across multiple locations, inventory levels can be based on customer demand and capacity constraints.





By synchronizing logistics across multiple locations, inventory levels can be based on customer demand and capacity constraints. Make better business decisions: A live supply chain view across widespread geographies delivers the data necessary to make data-backed staffing, production, and procurement decisions.



“Over the past few years, unpredictable and frequent supply chain disruptions have made it even more challenging for businesses to manage inventories and keep customers happy,” said Todd Johnson, U.S. Managing Director of Nexer Enterprise Applications. “Together with Mike, Dan, and their team, Nexer will solve today’s most pressing supply chain problems and build the connected warehouses of the future.”

Microsoft’s continued investment in the ERP space has led to the emergence of two main types of Microsoft partner: massive players and specialized regional providers. By acquiring Rangeline Solutions, Nexer fills a gap in the marketplace by combining deep supply chain expertise with the resources of a global organization.

“Customers demand real-time inventory displays and rapid delivery with major retailers, and that expectation is also on the rise on the enterprise side,” said Jonas Steffensson, Global CEO of Nexer Enterprise Applications. “To help our clients exceed their customers’ expectations, Nexer will deliver custom ERP solutions to enable global reach, 24/7 support, and automated field service.”

About Nexer Group

Nexer Group is a global tech company delivering services in strategy, technology and communication. Rooted in the Swedish heritage of entrepreneurship and innovation, Nexer has grown over the last 30 years to now include 2,500 employees in 15 countries. Businesses around the world rely on Nexer for design, software development, and implementation expertise on digitization, engineering, and research and development projects. For more information, please visit nexergroup.com or contact Todd Johnson at todd.johnson@nexergroup.com .

Media Contacts: Jack McHugh, Propllr PR, jack@propllr.com Beatrice Silow, Nexer Group, beatrice.silow@nexergroup.com