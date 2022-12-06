Submit Release
Chief Kahpeaysewat Releases Official Moosomin First Nation App for Members to Improve Communications and Support the Community

/EIN News/ -- COCHIN, Saskatchewan, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Moosomin First Nation’s values of being accountable and honest, the Nation’s Chief and Council have released a communications app for mobile phones to help them communicate with their members. Using push notifications, the official app distributes news, resources, documents, event information, and even emergency alerts to community members.

Communikit by Aivia Inc. is the first and fastest-growing mobile app platform of its kind — a community broadcast and information distribution system created specifically for progressive Indigenous communities and organizations.

User-friendly features like in-app search, fast and easy registration, and one-tap calendar integrations remove barriers for elders who may be less comfortable with technology. The App is regularly updated to ensure compatibility with the latest OS updates and device sizes, and to introduce new features and updates to the app.

“Nearly half of our members live off-reserve, so making sure they feel connected to the community is important,” explained Chief Kahpeaysewat, “push notifications are a fast and easy way to grab the attention of our members and make them less likely to miss an announcement or feel separated from their culture and community.”

Band Manager Alison Tatar said, “the app will act as a one-stop source for our band members to access forms, documents, news, events, surveys, contact information, emergency alerts, and any other important resources or communications.”

The official Moosomin First Nation App is now available for iOS and Android devices. Check your phone’s application store today!

About Moosomin First Nation
Moosomin First Nation is a Cree Nation controlling 13 reserves north of North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Moosomin (ᒨᓱᒥᓂᕽ) is the Cree word for moose berry or high bush cranberry, which can be found in abundance across the area.

Moosomin was the first Nation in Canada to secure a gaming license as a track operator for Thoroughbred horse racing as part of their Moosomin Downs project, with plans for the track to open in 2023.

