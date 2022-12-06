Submit Release
Tangent Group International Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Security

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to the Tangent Group International team! They have been recognized as a 2022 Inc. Magazine Best In Business winner in the Security category. The Best In Business list recognizes the most dynamic companies that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. The list can be found at inc.com/best-in-business

Tangent Group's core values have always been to serve their customers, industry and communities with respect and dedication. Their teams regularly work with local charities, police departments and veteran's organizations to help acquire resources that are vital to their success. It's more than a business for Tangent Group, it's a family.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them." 

"We appreciate the recognition from Inc. Magazine," says CEO of Tangent Group, Roxxy Brown. "Our clients trust us with their most valued assets - their people and property. As part of our desire to give them the best, we are committed to innovation and leadership within the security industry. So much of what we do is confidential that it's nice to be publicly recognized for our achievements."

About Tangent Group International

With a team of committed experts, industry veterans, and market visionaries, Tangent Group is one of the fastest growing security companies in the nation. Tangent has become a leader in corporate security, executive protection, and risk mitigation by providing high-end security services and urgent response on a local, regional, and national level to many of the top companies in the US. For more information, visit www.TangentGroup.com

Contact Information:
Eric Williams
Executive Assistant
admin@tangentgroup.com
817-875-8800

