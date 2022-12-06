Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,065 in the last 365 days.

Author Publishes First-Ever Novel NFT

First novel to use NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with eBook publishing to improve on copyright protections and transform eBook sales.

/EIN News/ -- ORILLIA, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Talbot, author and IT professional, has published a new science fiction trilogy, which includes an NFT bundled with every purchase. To facilitate this, the author has simultaneously launched Chainreads.com, an e-commerce site where books can be purchased and NFTs are redeemed (or 'minted'). The trilogy, titled "Acts of Love in Faraway Places", is now available.

With Chainreads.com, the copyright and ownership information is bundled with the NFT. This means that an eBook can be gifted or resold much like a paper book can. The NFT also makes the book independent of a specific bookseller's ecosystem, putting more control back in authors' and readers' hands. To make it easy for anyone to purchase the book, the NFT is optional, which allows a purchase to be made with a credit card, with no crypto wallet required.

More than 1 billion people lack access to a bank account, but many have access to a smartphone. One of these people could write the next great English-language novel. Blockchain and NFTs mean that they can be paid as quickly and easily as if they were next door.

"My goal with this website is to show people how blockchain and NFTs can transform the eBook world. Since most people don't use crypto today, I made the NFT optional. That way, anyone who wants the book can buy using their credit card and then mint the NFT as a second step. The NFT allows them to gift the book to a friend, or even sell it used, just as if it were a physical book," says Rick Talbot, author, and creator of Chainreads. "Using blockchain and NFTs, we can make the book world more transparent and equitable, allow authors to have better control over their work, and remove some of the roadblocks that face authors who live outside of North America."

Chainreads.com was created to demonstrate the potential of NFTs in the eBook publishing field. Rick Talbot is an Information Technology professional, an author, and the creator of Chainreads.com. A whitepaper is available at https://www.chainreads.com/whitepaper/ and the initial publication, a sci-fi trilogy called "Acts of Love in Faraway Places" is now available for purchase (with NFTs) on the site.

Contact Information:
Rick Talbot
Principal
media@chainreads.com



Related Images






Image 1: Rick Talbot, author and creator of Chainreads.com


Photo of Rick Talbot



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Rick Talbot, author and creator of Chainreads.com

Rick Talbot, author and creator of Chainreads.com

You just read:

Author Publishes First-Ever Novel NFT

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.