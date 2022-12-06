Children’s Health Fund Announces New Vice President of Development

Maureen A. Fox, VP of Development, CHF

Veteran Nonprofit Leader to Lead CHF’s Fundraising Efforts

I am excited and honored to be part of the CHF team, ensuring healthcare is available to all children throughout the nation, especially those in under-resourced communities.” — Maureen A. Fox

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Health Fund (CHF) has named Maureen A. Fox, vice president of development. In this role, Fox will lead the organization’s fundraising and development efforts, including implementing and overseeing strategies to support CHF’s operational growth.

“We are delighted to have Maureen on board. I am confident she will be key to helping us deliver on our mission to ensure children growing up in under-resourced communities receive the comprehensive healthcare they need and deserve,” said Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, CHF President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited and honored to be part of the CHF team, ensuring healthcare is available to all children throughout the nation, especially those in under-resourced communities,” said Fox. “It is astounding to me that in the United States, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, so many children lack access to basic healthcare. We have a duty to take care of our young and old, and I hope my work at CHF can make a small impact."

A veteran nonprofit leader, Fox brings a wealth of knowledge gained over 25 years in the nonprofit sector. Before joining CHF, she served as chief development officer at Legal Services for the Hudson Valley and vice president of external relations at Little Flower Children and Family Services. She holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Baruch College and a Bachelor of Science from St. John's University. She is a Certified Fundraising Executive and is on the Board of Directors of The Grant Professionals of the Lower Hudson Valley.

###

About Children’s Health Fund

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to providing access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in under-resourced communities throughout the United States. Medical, mental, dental, and health-related social services are provided through 25 partners in 15 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Over the last 35 years, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $230 million to its national network, providing more than 6 million health visits, including over 400,000 in 2021. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener.

For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshealthfund.org/



