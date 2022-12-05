U.S. Department of Education Announcement on National Parents and Families Engagement Council

Today, the U.S. Department of Education issued the following statement:

“Parental rights and voices matter. That’s a clear and consistent message we hear from education stakeholders throughout our nation, whether they’re parents themselves, students or educators, or partners in government or the private sector.

”We all share a vital concern for the future of our students, and our nation, regardless of our political, social, or cultural backgrounds. Parents and families have a critical role to play in building a brighter future for our kids and our communities – the Department has always tried to hear from as many parents as possible and to engage with them in the most meaningful and effective way.

“On June 14, the Department announced the creation of the National Parents and Families Engagement Council. Several organizations subsequently sued, alleging that the Department violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) when it established the Council. The Department disagrees but has decided to not move forward with the National Parents and Families Engagement Council. The Department will continue connecting with individual parents and families across the country, including through townhalls, and providing parents and families with a wide array of tools and resources to use to support our students.”