Jedora Launches Curated Livestream Shopping Series During the 2022 Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jedora, a leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, announced today its livestream holiday shopping series. Allowing consumers to explore, discover and adorn Jedora’s wide selection of jewelry and accessories, the brand’s livestream shopping series will enable shoppers to easily browse jewelry accessories just in time for the holiday shopping season.



Launching during the 2022 holiday shopping season, Jedora’s livestream shopping series will allow consumers to view the platform’s most sought-after styles, explore gift options for special occasions, discover top jewelry trends, meet the teams behind the storefront brands, learn new styling tips and more. Jedora’s livestream shopping series marks the platform’s latest initiative to provide an engaging and memorable way for consumers to seamlessly explore and shop for luxury jewelry and accessories.

“We deeply value interactions with our customers and are excited to continue making memories together by bringing the in-store shopping experience directly to the customers no matter where they are,” said Craig Shields, Chief Digital Officer, Jedora. “Our commitment to innovation and customer service allows us to create a holiday shopping experience unlike any other.”

Known for its vast assortment of fine jewelry for women and men, Jedora offers a range of product types and brands ranging from global businesses to emerging designers. With customer experience held at the center of the platform, Jedora serves as a one-stop-shop destination for consumers to access educational information and explore products from around the world. Jedora’s livestream shopping series will further carry out its ongoing dedication to providing a memorable shopping experience for jewelry lovers.

Jedora’s livestream shopping series will follow three themes of exploring, discovering and adorning jewelry styles from its range of storefront brands from around the globe:

Explore: Explore product and highlights from Jedora’s Storefronts to learn more about the company’s history, what makes their product unique and why Jedora is a premier shopping destination for jewelry, gemstones and watches.

Discover: Shoppers will discover the best gifts for special occasions, discover what every woman should have in their jewelry box, discover special values within the site and more.

Adorn: Adorn yourself in style and express your fashion and individuality: How to wear, how to pair, shop the look, what's hot now and more!



To learn more about Jedora’s livestream series and to participate in the experience, please visit Jedora.com/livestream and facebook.com/jedorajewelrylive. For more information about Jedora, visit www.jedora.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

