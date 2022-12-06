PsyKey Inc. Adds Mental Health Support Advocate Dr. Shahiem Hartley to its Medical Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc., an innovative wellness company, is pleased to announce the addition of published medical and corporate wellness professional Dr. Shahiem Hartley to its Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Hartley completed a medical, masters, and pharmacy degree in South Africa before moving to Edmonton, Alberta, where he currently practices family medicine. During the pandemic, Dr. Hartley pivoted his business to assist patients with coping strategies, stress, and mental health management. Dr. Hartley then parlayed those strategies to develop a corporate mental wellness consulting company. Dr. Hartley offers individual and large-scale corporate enhancement and mental wellness seminars and training sessions.

"As a company focused on overall optimal wellness, it made perfect sense to bring in a professional with such a passion and understanding for mental health, stress management, and a desire to educate. As we get closer to executing on opportunities in the mental wellness space, we are happy to welcome such a charismatic personality and compassionate individual to our growing team", Stated Amar Bhatal.

"Covid really highlighted how important mental health and wellness are to human survival. There were so many people experiencing anxiety, depression, overwhelming emotions, and a plethora of other mental health conditions. I always felt that awareness and education are the first steps in becoming the improved versions of ourselves and leading to a happier, enhanced life. The PsyKey motto of "optimizing your routine" goes hand and glove with what I would like to achieve as a doctor and mental health educator. I'm very excited to work with PsyKey to create and begin an education and awareness platform." Concluded Dr. Hartley.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @PSYKEY on Twitter for all Company updates.

About PsyKey Inc.

PsyKey Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CeCors, Inc. PsyKey is an innovative wellness company that specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to psychedelic PsyKey believes in the magic of mushrooms. As part of our optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals, and is engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

For further information:

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.