Kia Canada Announces Best November Sales in Company History

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Closing out another successful year, Kia Canada announces record November sales, marking a 57.9% growth compared to the same month last year. Seltos led the highest sales at 1,775 units, followed by Forte at 1,351 units and the all-new Sportage at 982 units. These results contribute to the 6,469 units sold in total by the brand in November.

Kia also continues to set records in CPO sales, having sold 856 units in November 2022 – the highest count achieved in the month of November in the brand’s history. This nearly doubles the previous record of 478 set in November 2020.

“We’re thrilled to see such incredible sales amid a tough year for the industry both at home and abroad,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “While up against the unprecedented global challenges, our dealer network has remained dedicated and agile, always striving to provide Canadians with quality products they can drive with confidence.”

Over the past two years, Kia Canada has introduced and refreshed over 50% of its innovative product offering, contributing to the brand’s upward trajectory. The most recent was the announcement of the refreshed 2023 Telluride with enhanced design, safety and convenience features. Now available in X-Line and X-Pro trims, the 2023 Telluride has landed in Kia dealerships across the country, adding another best-in-class option for Canadian families.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

