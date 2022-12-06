'Reel2Media Announces Its New Alexa Skill 'North Pole Plus'

Listen in on Santa's workshop, track letters to Santa, countdown to Christmas with a daily song, plus much more - all via Amazon Alexa

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning audio production company 'Reel2Media' has today released its latest Amazon Alexa Skill 'North Pole Plus' designed to bring joy to girls and boys (and even their parents) this festive season.

Last Christmas, 'North Pole Live' allowed users to listen in on Santa's workshop, bringing the magic of Christmas direct to living rooms across North America. Now, its creators are taking things to another level with 'North Pole Plus' - a bundle of six Santa-themed Amazon Alexa skills that capture the magic of Christmas in one festive interactive audio package.

From tracking letters to Santa to singing down the sleeps 'til Christmas or listening to the radio station of choice for Santa and his elves, North Pole Plus provides parents with FREE content to entertain and occupy their children throughout December, providing experiences that will enhance a family's overall Christmas experience.

The six 'North Pole Plus' skills are:

Ho Ho Radio

The heart of North Pole Plus and the station of choice for Santa and his elves. Ho Ho Radio broadcasts live from the North Pole, delivering news, weather, Christmas music, and even 'commercials.'

Sleeps 'til Santa

An audio advent calendar in the form of a catchy song that changes every day

North Pole Live

Listen live to what Santa and his elves are getting up to, via a hidden microphone inside Santa's workshop.

North Pole News

Elf-voiced news and weather updates delivered live from the North Pole.

Remember The Reindeer

A fun and easy-to-play memory game that will have young kids coming back day after day.

Where's My Letter?

Even kids' letters to Santa have gone hi-tech. Letters can now be tracked every step of the way with the help of Santa's mailroom workers.

North Pole Plus has been created by award-winning audio production company Reel2Media. Talking about the decision to expand their original North Pole Live offering into 'North Pole Plus,' Reel2Media Co-Founder Anthony Gay said: "When we were creating 'North Pole Live' last year, we immediately recognized and were excited by the creative opportunities for expansion. It was very much something we knew we wanted to explore this year, and the success of 'North Pole Live' only confirmed to us that this was something we should pursue. We couldn't be happier with the end result. North Pole Plus combines tradition and nostalgia with cutting-edge interactivity and true theatre of the mind that will leave children and adults alike feeling warm and fuzzy this festive season. We hope that it will become part of many pre-Christmas routines, helping build excitement and anticipation as the big day draws closer."

North Pole Plus is completely FREE to use and now available from the Alexa Skills store, or just say "Alexa, open North Pole Plus" to get started. Merry Christmas!

ABOUT REEL2MEDIA

Reel2Media is a new audio content company from the team behind ReelWorld - a global leader in audio branding with over 25 years of experience working with the world's biggest radio stations on their imaging and jingles. ReelWorld provides station sound for thousands of radio stations around the world, including Z100 New York, BBC Radio 1, KIIS LA, and Heart UK.

Reel2Media was formed in 2019 with the purpose of helping brands engage audiences using the power of sound.

Combining rich storytelling, music, and high production values with the latest audio and smart speaker technology, Reel2Media creates innovative and interactive audio experiences, podcasts and sonic branding, delivering content that adds value. Content people want to listen to. Content that connects brands with their audiences.

For more information, visit www.reel2media.com.

Contact Information:

Kate Dunston

Digital Marketing Manager

kate@reel2media.com









Related Images











Image 1: North Pole Plus logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment