Randy Carver Attends the New York Times’ DealBook Summit

Carver joined other world leaders in financial services as well as business, culture, and politics at the summit on November 30th

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Carver – President & Founder of Carver Financial Services – was selected as a leader in the financial services industry to attend the influential event which brought together some of today’s most vital and controversial personalities.

Speakers and interviewees at this year’s Dealbook Summit included President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine; United States Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen; Meta Founder, Chairman and C.E.O. Mark Zuckerberg; former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence; and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

“It was an honor to be invited to participate in this unique summit,” commented Carver. “At Carver Financial Services, we want to bring our clients relevant and unfiltered information. This event provided some very interesting discussions on complex issues ranging from monetary policy to the future of democracy.”

Dealbook started in 2001 as a newsletter sent out by Andrew Ross Sorkin and has since grown into a cornerstone event for The New York Times.

“Having unfiltered and personal conversations with thought leaders in business, culture, and politics enables us to inform and guide our clients in the best way,” Carver added.

Randy Carver founded Carver Financial Services in 1990 with the vision of helping families maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives. Randy and his team manage more than $2.3 billion in assets (as of December 2021), providing comprehensive wealth management and financial planning advice, with a focus on retirement income.

You can connect with Randy at 440-974-0808 or randy.carver@raymondjames.com.