Trident Launches Crypto Asset Management Platform for Retail Investors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto asset management platform focuses on risk management despite challenges like high market volatility - Trident Crypto, on 16th Nov announced its launch.


As the new division of the forex industry expert with many years of experience entering the cryptocurrency space, Trident Crypto is a platform that enables users to store, manage and keep track of their digital assets, includes cryptocurrency, utility coins, stable coins, investment token, NFTs and more.

While forex company focus more on reviewing and formulating comprehensive strategies for the institutional investors, data showing that retail investors started moving towards cryptocurrency investing a couple of years back due to its lower barrier nature.

Established in 2007, Trident Crypto was co-founded by a team of crypto experts who have over 10 years of experience in building technology and product-based ventures and expertise in crypto solutions and products.

Founder and CEO of Trident Crypto stated, “We execute trades and fund allocation on the most efficient and reliable crypto exchanges and platform. Our ecosystem covers the needs of clients in different aspects of their life.”

Trident Crypto has received over 45,000 applications on its platform since the mobile app gone live in the beginning of 2022. The mobile app provides both local and global investment products and absorbing most of their investors fund by reducing risk to the lowest through safe secured profits by Trident.

Trident Crypto has shown itself to be a trusted option by integrate with global top 4 exchange partners as liquidity provider to execute SATs. This platform is undoubtedly a considerable innovation in the crypto world, allowing anyone to enter with low barriers and high efficiency. 

