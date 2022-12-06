Submit Release
RFPIO Appoints DocuSign, Google, and Seismic Alumnus as CMO

Michael Londgren brings nearly three decades of transformational leadership and hypergrowth experience among the world’s most innovative tech brands to RFPIO

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO, the leading response management platform, has appointed Michael Londgren as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Michael is a technology marketing leader with deep executive experience scaling hypergrowth businesses including DocuSign, Google G Suite (now Workspace), and Seismic.

As CMO, Michael will help shape the company’s overall growth strategy, foster deep company cross-functional and customer-centric alignment, and guide RFPIO’s marketing functions. Michael’s vision is to extend the company’s category leadership by focusing deeply on customer needs and journeys, fully articulating RFPIO’s value proposition, and leaning into key growth opportunities in select segments, industries, and geographies.

Most recently, Michael served as CMO at Seismic where he spearheaded its category leadership in sales enablement while partnering with the sales and product teams to drive increased revenue and bring innovation to the forefront. Previously, he worked at Google Cloud where he led marketing for G Suite and helped accelerate G Suite’s growth into enterprises. Prior to Google, Michael served as a VP of product marketing and then customer enablement at DocuSign where he helped the company grow from 180 to 2,500 employees and emerge as the eSignature category leader.

“Michael is a strong addition to the RFPIO team,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience driving core growth strategies from his previous companies, and we’re already enjoying working with him as we gear up for our next phase of growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join RFPIO at this stage,” said Michael. “In early discussions with the company, I realized RFPIO’s value proposition extends far beyond just RFPs. RFPIO delivers an industry-leading platform enabling a broad set of mission-critical response use cases in a highly efficient manner. I’m incredibly excited to build upon the company’s value proposition, marquee customer base, and strong positive momentum to extend the company’s overall category leadership.”

About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

