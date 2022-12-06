Atari Partners With Pixels.com to Transform Atari NFTs Into Physical Works of Art

Thousands of Atari NFTs are Now Available as Framed Prints, Posters, and More

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari is known all over the world as a pioneer of the video game industry and the creator of such classic games as Centipede, Asteroids, Breakout, and more. In September 2022, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the company and to pay homage to the iconic Atari 2600 game console, Atari launched a collection of 2,600 NFTs featuring stylized artwork from their classic games. The artwork was designed by Brazilian pop culture artist, Butcher Billy, and the entire collection sold out within hours of its debut.

Atari NFTs look incredible when viewed online or sitting inside of a crypto wallet, but they look even better hanging on the wall. In order to allow Atari NFT holders to transform their digital NFTs into physical artwork, Atari is pleased to announce a new collaboration with print-on-demand pioneers, Pixels. Effective immediately, Atari NFT holders can visit AtariPrints.com, connect their Ethereum wallets, and transform their Atari NFTs into framed prints and posters. Each product is available in five different sizes (10" x 12" up to 32" x 40") and can be customized with hundreds of different frame and mat options.

AtariPrints.com is powered by Pixels (https://pixels.com) - one of the largest print-on-demand technology companies in the world. Pixels' technology can transform any image-based NFT into hundreds of physical products in a matter of seconds. Pixels sets a base price for each available product, and then NFT designers like Atari choose which products they want to sell and how much they want to earn on each sale. When a buyer purchases a physical product, Pixels manufactures and ships the product via a network of 16 global manufacturing centers. All products are manufactured in 3-4 business days and ship directly to buyers with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

"This is one of the most exciting times in the history of our business," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels. "We've spent the past 15+ years building software to help artists and brands sell print-on-demand products, and with the recent rise in popularity of NFTs, it was a natural fit to expand our printing capabilities to the NFT community. The response from NFT designers and marketplace operators has been incredible."

Pixels allows NFT designers to sell physical products via white-label websites, Shopify, Amazon, Instagram, mobile apps, embeddable shopping cart widgets, the Pixels.com marketplace, and more.

"There's no easier way to transform your NFT business into a physical art business," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Fine Art America. "This is exactly what we do - we transform digital images into physical products. We've built print-on-demand solutions for millions of independent artists and global brands, and we're very excited to partner with Atari to show the NFT community what's possible when you allow NFT holders to transform digital assets into physical products."

To transform Atari NFTs into framed prints and posters, visit AtariPrints.com. NFT holders automatically receive a 20% discount off their first purchase, and 260 lucky holders will also receive a $100 credit towards their purchase, along with free shipping.

To learn more about Pixels' NFT printing capabilities and to request a technology demonstration, visit https://pixels.com/printnfts

To view the "50 Years of Atari" NFT collection, visit https://opensea.io/collection/50yearsofatari

About Pixels

Pixels is a technology and art company based in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is a global marketplace for artists, photographers, and the world's most iconic brands. With a few clicks, sellers can upload their images to Pixels.com, set their prices for 25+ different print-on-demand products (e.g. canvas prints), and then sell those products to a global audience of online buyers. Pixels fulfills each order on the seller's behalf via a network of 16 global manufacturing facilities. In addition to providing an online marketplace and order fulfillment service, Pixels also develops technology to help image owners sell their products through mobile apps, brick-and-mortar retail stores, third-party e-commerce platforms (e.g. Shopify and Amazon), and anywhere else that buyers are buying.

About Atari

No other brand is associated so closely with the birth of the video game industry and the golden age of video games, and few brands can boast 50 years of cultural relevance. The Atari "fuji" is one of the most recognizable logos in the world, and games like Centipede, Asteroids, and Breakout are fan favorites. Atari X is an initiative that consolidates Atari's blockchain interests into a unified operation that is wholly controlled by Atari. Through a combination of Web3 best-in-class partnerships, the Atari X initiative is building a robust blockchain ecosystem that intertwines gaming, utility, and community, and will ensure that blockchain remains an important part of Atari's business and long-term strategy.

