Appnovation Achieves Google Cloud Services Application Development - Services Specialization

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today that it has earned the Application Development - Services Specialization in the Google Cloud ecosystem. Specialization is the highest technical designation a Google Cloud partner can earn and requires an established Google Cloud practice, client success and proven technical capabilities endorsed by Google Cloud.

The Application Development - Services Specialization recognizes partners that help brands use Google Cloud to build and manage cloud-native business apps exceptionally well.

“Appnovation’s team can deliver services for customers across the Google Cloud ecosystem. In particular, we’ve been working with clients globally to help them design, build and optimize data products that make business impact.” said James Heise, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Partnerships at Appnovation. “With a particular focus on Data Products and Data Monetization, we’re able to work with customers to design and build out complex, revenue generating data experiences using the technologies included in Google’s Data Cloud.”

An example of one such solution is the Clinical Trials Informatics Solution designed and developed in partnership between Appnovation and Google Cloud’s Looker. The solution is a demonstration of a data platform for advancing clinical trials that uses responsive embedded analytics and visualization, enabling healthcare practitioners to better understand data and ultimately impact the patient’s treatment plan. The solution was built leveraging Looker and other Google Cloud services.

“Cloud-native applications that help companies better understand and leverage data are key drivers of business growth and customer success,” said Derrick Thompson

Global Head of Partner Differentiation. “Achieving this specialization demonstrates Appnovation’s technical expertise and commitment to helping customers deliver impactful experiences for customers leveraging Google Cloud technologies.”

In addition to this specialization, Appnovation is also a Google Premier Partner, meaning we’re recognized by Google Cloud for achievements in practice size, training and enablement, specialization and impact on the Google Cloud ecosystem.

–

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global digital partner that delivers business impact today and drives the digital future for our clients. We build digital solutions that are purposeful, customer-first and add long-lasting value.

We support every phase of the digital journey, with blended services that span across Strategy & Insights, Creative & Experience Design, Technology & Platform Development, Marketing & Communications, Corporate Agility and Managed Services.

Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

Attachment

Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com