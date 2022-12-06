Corcentric Awarded IDC 2022 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Accounts Payable

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today that it has been awarded the IDC 2022 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Accounts Payable. The company achieved the highest scoring group for vendors serving the software-as-a-service AP application market.



The IDC SaaS CSAT Award recognizes leading SaaS companies with the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s global SaaSPath Survey of about 2,400 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes. Survey respondents comprising senior management through the C-suite said Corcentric excels in product innovation, superior features and functionality, data management capabilities, ease of implementation, and industry specialization.

“It’s a tremendous honor to see Corcentric’s customers express the highest levels of satisfaction with our innovative accounts payable solution and for IDC to recognize our efforts,” said Matt Clark, President and Chief Operating Officer at Corcentric. “We take great pride in helping companies digitize and optimize AP processes so they can better manage cash flow and elevate working capital.”

Corcentric’s smart system utilizes technology blending process automation, cognitive intelligence, and real-time operations. As a result, the company provides CFOs and other financial leaders heightened visibility and control, transforming how businesses pay and get paid.

“In their responses, Corcentric’s clients expressed relatively high satisfaction along the majority of the 30 IDC customer satisfaction evaluation metrics. This result is reflective of Corcentric’s heavy investments toward meeting rapidly evolving customer expectations,” said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications, IDC.

