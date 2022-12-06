Parenting Apps Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis to grow at a CAGR of 7+% by 2028-The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Parenting Apps Market Trends-Global Share, Size, Growth, Revenue, Top Players and Forecast Report 2021 to 2028

A new business intelligence report released by The Insight Partners with title "Global Parenting Apps Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Operating System, End User, Pricing, and Application," provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Parenting Apps Market is projected to reach US$ 788.8 Million by 2028 from US$ 472.4 thousand in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report presents a detailed analysis of the market covering current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data, and future trends. The report shows market share, size, trends, growth, trends, applications, competition analysis, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts for 2021 to 2028 time-frames.



Rapid Development in Digital Technologies

The advancement in technology is going at a rapid pace over every year. Parenting has changed dramatically over the last few years as technology has increasingly become part of everyday life. Internet access provides more information and support through parenting apps platforms. Digital technologies have allowed us to stay connected, making it much easier for parents to keep an eye on their children. Technology continues to evolve, and the Internet of Things (IoT) brings even more connected devices to households. In addition, key players in the parenting apps market continue to provide additional parental controls to make it even easier for parents to ensure their children are safe in physical locations and online activities. Thus, future development in digital technology would accelerate the adoption of parenting apps, which holds potential opportunities for the parenting apps market's growth.

It is never simple to be a parent. However, in North America, the widespread use of cellphones and the development of social media consumption have added a new twist to the challenges of parenthood. For instance, 66% of parents in the US, including those who have at least one child under the age of 18 but may also have an adult child or children, believe that parenting is more difficult today than it was 20 years ago, with many blaming technologies as a factor. According to the PEW Research Center's survey, 61% of parents of children aged 11 and under say they have received advice or information about screen time from a doctor or other medical professional, 55% say the same about other parents, and 45% of parents of children aged 5 to 11 say they have sought help from teachers. The statistics mentioned above indicate that parents are concerned about their children's screen time and wish to control it, thereby driving the uptake of parenting apps across the region.



The Global Parenting Apps Market study includes data from 2021 to 2028 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Parenting Apps Market - Company Profiles

AppClose, Inc.; Baby Connect (Seacloud Software); Blub Inc.; Kinedu; Med Art Studios (Sprout Baby); Parent Cue; Peanut; Playfully LLC; Human Improvement Project LLC; and Winnie, Inc. are among the key players profiled during this parenting apps market study. In addition, several other essential parenting apps market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global parenting apps parenting apps market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Winnie managed to raise $ 9 million in a series of funding. The round was led by Rethink Impact, with participation from Reach Capital, Impact America Fund, Unusual Ventures, Ludlow Ventures, Afore Capital, Day One Ventures, Kairos, and April Underwood, the former. These funds will be used by the company for its business expansion.

In 2021, Baby Connect announced the business transformation and shift toward the subscription model, wherein the customer has to pay monthly subscription fees for the usage of the application. The subscription plan is valid for the whole family, limiting the number of caregivers and family members.

In 2021, AppClose, Inc. announced new features in the application such as in-App audio and video calling features, along with desktop version of the application.

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Parenting Apps Market for the period 2021 to 2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.



Parenting Apps Market: Operating System Overview

Based on operating system, the global parenting apps parenting apps market is segmented into iOS, Android, and others. Parental control applications on Android are typically more powerful than those on iOS. Parents may also view images and videos that their children share and receive using the app. The advanced GPS monitoring informs parents of their child's actual location and provides notifications whenever they enter geofenced zones, even if the user does not need to view what the kid is up to. It also has a screen recording option in case you need to remotely record what your children are watching. For instance, eyeZy is a parental control tool that has a slew of monitoring capabilities that allow adults to keep tabs on their children's internet activities. These aspects contribute to the growth of the parenting apps parenting apps market.



