EaseText Software Update the Image to Text Converter to Support Offline Batch Converting
EaseText, a leading data manage software development company, has updated the Image to Text Converter software to support batch converting on computer.
From the day EaseText was born, we've helped thousands of people to deal with their document files conversion.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With EaseText Image to Text Converter, users can extract text from multiple images into a single file in a few simple clicks on computer. “People worry about data security when uploading the files to extract text online. EaseTech software can provide the perfect offline solution.” said Vincent, the CEO of EaseText. “From the day EaseText was born, we've helped thousands of people to deal with their document files conversion.” Step-by-step tutorial: https://www.easetext.com/tutorial/how-to-copy-text-from-image-freely.html
— Vincent
What are the new updates?
1 Supports JPG, JPEG, JPE, JFIF, JIF, JFI, BMP, PNG and TIFF etc
Customer can extract text from PDF,JPG,JPEG,PNG,JFIF,etc and save as TXT, Word, HTML, CSV,PDF.
2 Converts PDF documents to any Microsoft Office format such as Word, Excel
Simply scan and copy text from PDF files to word or excel with the smart OCR technology.
3 Powerful OCR program to convert photos to text easily and fast on PC.
Unlike other online OCR website, the customer does not need to upload their photos to the server online. The EaseText Image to Text Convert works offline on computer. All data are safe and secure.
4 Extract text in various languages such as English, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Chinese, etc.
Price and Availability:
For personal 1 PC license, it is available at $23.4 per year. You also can buy the Family edition that $47.4 for 3 computers.
Learn More:
https://www.easetext.com/purchase-picture-to-text.html
About EaseText:
EaseText Software is a leading software development company providing data management software solutions. Founded in 2012, EaseText has been an award-winning developer, especially in the image, audio, video, PDF and text converting field.
