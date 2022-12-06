Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,556 in the last 365 days.

BOARD MEMBER TAYYEB AFZAL IS THE FIRST IN PAKISTAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Tayyeb Afzal

Tayyeb came to our program through our relationship with the IFC and its Nominee Directors. We are thrilled to welcome him as the first in Pakistan to be awarded our recognition”
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Tayyeb Afzal of Karachi, Pakistan.

Tayyeb Afzal is a global executive with more than four decades of international experience. He serves as a board member and independent director on multiple institutions in Pakistan, including Tata Textiles Mills Limited, Infra Zamin Pakistan Limited, and Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Ltd., where he serves as a Nominee Director of the IFC-International Finance Corp. In his board roles, he serves as a member or chair of the board audit committees and as a member of the board. His executive roles have included serving as the Country General Manager with Faysal Islamic Bank of Bahrain (now Faysal Bank Limited), Chief Executive Officer of National Development Leasing Corporation, Group Chief Operating Officer for Dolmen Group, and Group Finance & Corporate Director as well as Advisor to the Chairman at House of Habib, all in Pakistan. Tayyeb began his career in London, England as an audit trainee and thereafter gained post-qualification experience with Deloitte & Touche in Canada and Ernst & Young in the Middle East before venturing into banking with Bank ABC in Bahrain. He is a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales (ICAEW) and a Fellow (FCCA) of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

"We have been thrilled by the quality of directors coming through our program via our relationship with the IFC and their global portfolio of Nominee Directors," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “Tayyeb came to our program through that relationship, and we are thrilled to welcome him as the first in Pakistan to be awarded our recognition," he continued.

The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.

"I found the course extremely useful, and there was a tremendous learning experience; I would highly encourage my colleagues enrolled in the course to complete it,” said Mr. Afzal. “My congratulations to the DCRO Institute for designing the excellent program,” he continued.

The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.

Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.

About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.

For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program

You just read:

BOARD MEMBER TAYYEB AFZAL IS THE FIRST IN PAKISTAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.