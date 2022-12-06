BOARD MEMBER TAYYEB AFZAL IS THE FIRST IN PAKISTAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Tayyeb came to our program through our relationship with the IFC and its Nominee Directors. We are thrilled to welcome him as the first in Pakistan to be awarded our recognition”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Tayyeb Afzal of Karachi, Pakistan.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Tayyeb Afzal is a global executive with more than four decades of international experience. He serves as a board member and independent director on multiple institutions in Pakistan, including Tata Textiles Mills Limited, Infra Zamin Pakistan Limited, and Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Ltd., where he serves as a Nominee Director of the IFC-International Finance Corp. In his board roles, he serves as a member or chair of the board audit committees and as a member of the board. His executive roles have included serving as the Country General Manager with Faysal Islamic Bank of Bahrain (now Faysal Bank Limited), Chief Executive Officer of National Development Leasing Corporation, Group Chief Operating Officer for Dolmen Group, and Group Finance & Corporate Director as well as Advisor to the Chairman at House of Habib, all in Pakistan. Tayyeb began his career in London, England as an audit trainee and thereafter gained post-qualification experience with Deloitte & Touche in Canada and Ernst & Young in the Middle East before venturing into banking with Bank ABC in Bahrain. He is a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales (ICAEW) and a Fellow (FCCA) of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
"We have been thrilled by the quality of directors coming through our program via our relationship with the IFC and their global portfolio of Nominee Directors," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “Tayyeb came to our program through that relationship, and we are thrilled to welcome him as the first in Pakistan to be awarded our recognition," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I found the course extremely useful, and there was a tremendous learning experience; I would highly encourage my colleagues enrolled in the course to complete it,” said Mr. Afzal. “My congratulations to the DCRO Institute for designing the excellent program,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
