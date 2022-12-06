VEON Appoints Group Diversity and Inclusion Officer

/EIN News/ --



AMSTERDAM, 6 December – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that it has established the Group Diversity and Inclusion Officer position as it continues to strengthen commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Ana, VEON’s current Director Financial Control, will assume the new role effective of 1st of January 2023 in addition to her current responsibilities. In this capacity she will report to Michael Schulz, Group Chief People Officer and continue to report to Serkan Okandan, Group Chief Financial Officer, on the finance and financial control matters.

In her new position Ana will champion initiatives across VEON’s markets of operations, chairing VEON’s Diversity & Inclusion Forum and promoting cross-cultural, inclusive and collaborative way of working.

“Diversity & inclusion is in our DNA as we work across the markets in Eastern Europe, Central and Southern Asia. Ana’s appointment will reinforce our commitment to diversity & inclusion, which is paramount for VEON as an equal opportunities employer,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “Her exemplary work for VEON during the past seven years, her passion and leadership in creating diverse working environments across the Group, her international background of working in Mexico, USA and Netherlands, leading global teams across the world, make her an ideal fit for the inclusion role.”

“I am thrilled with this opportunity to make a difference, join the efforts of our leaders and colleagues across VEON geographies and contribute to the matter that is close to my heart,” said Ana. “VEON is one of the most forward-looking digital operators in the world. Our innovation in services for finance, education, entertainment and healthcare has driven digital inclusion in emerging economies.

In my new role, I will focus on leveraging the immensely rich experience of our operating companies such as digital inclusion, supporting female entrepreneurship, and fostering exchange between the countries in which we operate.” expressed Ana de Kok-Reyes.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers. Operating across seven countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals and driving economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, our management team and certain diversity and inclusion initiatives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

