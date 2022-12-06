Beekin launches nationwide rental price indices for rental housing
By reporting separately on multifamily and single-family rents, Beekin's Recent Movers Indices fill an important void in publicly available rent data.”NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin, a next-generation AI platform for investors and lenders to rental housing, has announced the launch of its nationwide rental price indices for multifamily and single family. This suite of indices, called Recent Movers Indices, allows real estate professionals to monitor changing rental trends across the country.
— Issi Romem, Ph.D., Economist & Founder at MetroSight
Recent Movers Indices monitors asking rents for multifamily and single-family rental properties. Users can view data at national, state and MSA levels, allowing unprecedented granularity.
Recent Movers Indices are updated monthly for more than 400 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs).
Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin, comments: “We’re excited to be launching our Recent Movers Indices, which will provide investors and lenders with greater transparency and insights into rental housing market trends. These come at a crucial time when the rental market is starting to slow down after a period of growth.”
Issi Romem, Ph.D., former Chief Economist at Trulia and Founder at MetroSight, adds: “By reporting separately on multifamily and single-family rents, Beekin's Recent Movers Indices fill an important void in publicly available rent data. In a moment characterized by uncertainty, and amidst sharp and rapid changes in the housing market, that information can be valuable and timely.”
About Beekin
Beekin is a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and lenders to rental housing. By leveraging Big Data and advanced machine learning, Beekin patented solutions drive efficiency through better underwriting, better asset management, and higher social impact for investors and lenders to multifamily and single-family real estate.
Beekin believes that better information can build an efficient market. Its solutions have helped create happy homes for thousands of renters nationwide. Beekin works with Top-5 CRE asset managers, NMHC top-5 multifamily property managers, and lenders in the United States.
The Beekin team comprises scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities and former real estate investors from top-5 banks. For more information, please visit beekin.co.
