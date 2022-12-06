Aircraft Communication System Market Analysis by Product Types & Applications , Top Players, Regions & Market Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to improve and modernize communication systems used in aircraft is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Aircraft Communication System Market Size – USD 7.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand of modernized Internet Protocol (IP) Systems in Aviation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft communication system market size reached USD 7.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need to improve and modernize communication systems used in aircraft is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The ability of next-generation IP systems to enable air-to-ground data connection has increased the need for these systems in the aviation industry. The profitability of IP network providers has also increased as a result of the expanding applications of next-generation IP systems. To guarantee secure and safe flight operations, next-generation IP systems are deployed, such as AeroMACS communications. In addition, communication service providers are eschewing the high-power single line-of-contact approach in favor of a low-power mesh system, in which operators are connected via a multi-node mesh system.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The VHF/UHF/L-band segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Frequencies between 300 megahertz and 3 gigahertz make up the UHF bands. Transmissions in this band have even shorter wavelengths than VHF transmissions. UHF radio normally has a one-kilometer broadcast range as opposed to VHF radio because of these features. VHF and UHF radio waves may be distorted if there are physical barriers between the transmitting and receiving antennas. For effective communication, it is imperative to make sure that there are no physical objects present.

The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Standard networking applications and protocols can be swiftly and readily implemented into an unmanned aerial vehicle with no modification owing to the widespread acceptance of Ethernet technology. In addition, generally accessible and inexpensive hardware includes wireless modems and specialized integrated circuits. These factors are predicted to support the segment's revenue growth throughout the projection year.

The radio communication segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. An information signal contains the exact voice or data information that is meant to be sent. Following that, the modulated carrier wave is used to transmit the information from the sending radio to the receiving radio through their antennas. Two methods for modulating carrier waves are amplitude modulation and frequency modulation.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate. Over the course of the forecast period, it is expected that modifications in regulatory requirements, modernization of legacy systems, and cooperation among key players in the region would propel the growth of the Asia Pacific market for aviation communication systems.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, Inc., Boeing Company, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Airbus SE, Iridium, L3 Technologies, and Harris Technologies Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the aircraft communication system market on the basis of connectivity, platform, system, and region:

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Data Link

HF

SATCOM

VHF/UHF/L-Band

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Interphone Communication System

Radio Communication

Digital Radio & Audio Integrating Management System

Passenger Address System

Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System

