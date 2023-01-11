I-J Letters' "The Dog Who Couldn't Make Up His Mind" teaches importance of friendship
Children's Picture Book Shows How To Deal With IndecisivenessUNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Dog Who Couldn't Make Up His Mind" by I-J Letters follows a charming dog as he learns invaluable life lessons. This vibrantly illustrated children's picture book is for young readers aged between three to six years and makes for an excellent bedtime story parents can share with their little ones. This is the first installment of a series, each one containing an important message. It is followed by "The Dog Who Had A Party" and "The Dog Who Became A Magician."
The tale follows the titular Dog who is very nice, friendly and good natured. Readers will see Dog meet all the animals in his garden, they get along with each other very well. However, Dog has some difficulty deciding on what to do throughout his day. Readers will see how Dog considers his plans and come to a decision. The narrative is simple and comprehensible yet engaging and entertaining as well. It shows young readers the importance of equality, trust, friendship and having good fun. Letters concentrates on friendship and the importance of respecting one another regardless of age, race or temperament.
"I want my readers to learn from my books while enjoying the stories. Taking heed of the importance of what the animals are saying to each other." Letters says.
About the Author
I-J Letters has written many two-act shows based on classic novels such as Peter Pan, Pinocchio and The Hobbit. She wrote a one act comedy and a musical that were performed in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Letters has also been interviewed by Kate Delany on America Tonight and Doctor Angela on SparksTV. She has also done readings in libraries and other establishments in Glasgow.
