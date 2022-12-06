Indian Shrimp Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the Indian shrimp market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Shrimp is an invertebrate marine decapod crustacean with a semitransparent and elongated body. It is generally found in deep and shallow waters and streams. Shrimp is a rich source of essential vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, protein, and iodine that assist in eliminating inflammation, maintaining a healthy lean body mass, enhancing bone strength, and reducing high blood pressure levels. Additionally, shrimp exhibits antioxidant properties, which aid in recovering from chronic diseases and improving skin elasticity. Consequently, it is extensively consumed as a seafood delicacy in frozen and fresh forms.

Indian Shrimp Market Trends:

The increasing health consciousness and the shifting consumer inclination toward nutritious meals have facilitated the widespread incorporation of shrimp in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for preparing exotic seafood dishes. This, along with the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with their consumption, is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have prompted the Government of India (GoI) to implement a sustainable aquaculture farming approach to fuel shrimp production, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products and strategic collaborations amongst key players to launch innovative product variants in different packaging solutions are contributing to the market growth.

Indian Shrimp Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Based On Species:

Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Others

Based On Shrimp Size:

Size 31-40

Size 41-50

Size 51-60

Size 61-70

Size >70

Others

Based On State:

West Bengal

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Some of these key players include:

Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited

Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited

Devi Sea Foods Limited

Falcon Marine Exports Ltd

BMR Group

Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports

Sandhya Marines Ltd

Apex Frozen Foods Limited

Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited

Crystal Sea Foods Private Limited

Citrus Alpha Marine LLP

Jaya Lakshmi Seafoods Private Limited

Ifb Agro Industries Limited

SSF Limited

M.Fisheries

JRJ Seafoods India Private Limited

Anjaneya Sea Foods

Kings Infra Ventures Limited

Kadalkanny Frozen Foods

The Waterbase Limited

Geo Sea Foods Exports Private Limited

Abad Fisheries Private Limited

K V Marine Exports

Liberty Group of Seafood Companies

Kader Exports Private Limited

Liberty Frozen Foods Private Limited

Devi Marine Foods Exports Private Limited

Zeal Aqua Limited

Frontline Exports Private Limited

Jude Foods India Private Limited.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

