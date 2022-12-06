Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,674 in the last 365 days.

Alico, Inc. Postpones Year-end Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) announces that it has postponed the 2022 Year-end Earnings Call scheduled for 8:30 AM December 6, 2022, because additional time is required for completion of the audit of its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 by its independent registered public accounting firm.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Perry Del Vecchio
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
pdelvecchio@alicoinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alico, Inc. Postpones Year-end Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.