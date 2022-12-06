Alico, Inc. Postpones Year-end Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) announces that it has postponed the 2022 Year-end Earnings Call scheduled for 8:30 AM December 6, 2022, because additional time is required for completion of the audit of its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 by its independent registered public accounting firm.



